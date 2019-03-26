Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Head Coach Jon Cooper to Multi-Year Extension

Cooper has served as Tampa Bay's head coach since March of 2013.

By Emily Caron
March 26, 2019

The Lightning have signed head coach Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension, Tampa Bay announced Tuesday. Cooper has served as the team's head coach since March 2013.

During Cooper's tenure, the Lightning have eclipsed the 50-win mark three times and currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with 77 points on a 54–14–4 record.

"I am very pleased to announce Jon's extension today," Vice president and Julien BriseBois said in a statement. "His ability to forge impactful relationships with everyone from players to staff has been a trademark of his tenure with the organization and he is the absolute best coach for our hockey team. Coop's ability to develop a strong culture while continually adapting has been a big part of the team's success. He has helped set high standards for our organization with his unrelenting drive for excellence. I would like to thank Coop and his family for their continuous commitment to the organization, as well as to the Tampa Bay community, and I look forward to working in partnership with Jon for years to come."

Cooper is currently the NHL's longest tenured coach. With 301 wins during his time in Tampa Bay, he's also the franchise's all-time leader for wins.

The Lightning have appeared in three of the previous four Eastern conference finals and have played in the second most playoff games in the NHL since the 2014 season. 

Cooper, 51, has compiled a 301–157–44 record as a head coach in the NHL. Before taking over in Tampa Bay, he spent three seasons in the AHL, two in the USHL and five in the NAHL.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message