Wizards, Capitals Owner Ted Leonsis Says He Plans to Add a Sportsbook Inside Capital One Arena

Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis announced on Wednesday that he plans to add a sportsbook to Capital One Arena.

By Jenna West
March 27, 2019

Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis announced on Wednesday that he plans to add a sportsbook to Capital One Arena, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

Leonsis shared his intentions at the American Gaming Association Sports Betting Executive Summit in National Harbor, Md.

"There will be a sportsbook inside the building accessible from the outside and depending on the league and depending on the event, it might be accessible from the inside as well," Leonsis said.

The sportsbook will replace The Green Turtle, a bar on the bottom floor of the building that the arena is located in. The bar will close on April 9 and become a pop up venue, The Shell Raiser Lounge, during the Capitals' playoff run.

The D.C. Council approved legalized sports gambling in December, which will allow fans to use venues like Capital One Arena as a sportsbook. D.C. Lottery will oversee sports betting in the city.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message