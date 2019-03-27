Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis announced on Wednesday that he plans to add a sportsbook to Capital One Arena, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

Leonsis shared his intentions at the American Gaming Association Sports Betting Executive Summit in National Harbor, Md.

"There will be a sportsbook inside the building accessible from the outside and depending on the league and depending on the event, it might be accessible from the inside as well," Leonsis said.

JUST IN: Washington Capitals & Wizards owner Ted Leonsis says Green Turtle bar inside Capital One Arena will turn into a sportsbook. Will be able to be entered from outside, on inside depending on sport. Will have operator that will create distance between team ownership. pic.twitter.com/4M6nE9vTEr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2019

The sportsbook will replace The Green Turtle, a bar on the bottom floor of the building that the arena is located in. The bar will close on April 9 and become a pop up venue, The Shell Raiser Lounge, during the Capitals' playoff run.

The D.C. Council approved legalized sports gambling in December, which will allow fans to use venues like Capital One Arena as a sportsbook. D.C. Lottery will oversee sports betting in the city.