Report: Los Angeles Youth Hockey Players, Coaches Suspended for Anti-Semitic Video

15 players and three coaches for the LA Jr Kings were suspended on Friday. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 01, 2019

The Los Angeles Jr. Kings suspended 15 players and three coaches from its 14-under team due to an anti-Semitic video, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang

A nine-second video was first posted on social media and showed "one player appearing to do a Nazi salute and other players making what sound like anti-Semitic remarks," according to Strang. 

The Los Angeles Jr. Kings are independently run, but the program reportedly uses the Kings' practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. 

Today the LAJK communicated to the players & coaches that as a component of their suspension they will be required to participate in a mandatory educational program comprised of sensitivity and social media training administered by outside professionals experienced in impactful positive youth education," the LA Jr. Kings said in a statement posted to their website on Friday. "We are a club that prides itself on being a community; one that fosters values such as friendship, respect and teamwork, and upholds ideals like diversity, equality and tolerance."

Any further action against the LA Jr. Kings will be handled by SafeSport, an investigative organization that, "aims to prevent all forms of abuse within the national governing bodies under the U.S Olympic Committee’s umbrella," per The Athletic. 

