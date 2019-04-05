In March, Sports Illustrated published a story and documentary on Logan Boulet, the 21-year-old hockey player who died in the bus crash that made international headlines last April. Boulet played for the Humboldt Broncos, even earned the alternate captain’s A, and was one of 16 who died in the crash. He also had made the decision to donate his organs, after being inspired by his personal trainer. That decision went public after his death, and thousands and thousands across Canada signed up to become donors. They called it The Logan Boulet Effect.

With the one-year anniversary of the crash on Saturday, I asked Boulet’s parents to provide an update about what happened since the story and documentary came out. On Sunday, they will take part in Green Shirt Day, where people across the world will wear green shirts to raise organ donation awareness. I will be wearing mine at the Final Four. They’re encouraging people to talk to their friends and family about organ donation, to sign up to become donors and to remember Boulet and his Broncos teammates.

Here are updates, courtesy of Toby and Bernadine Boulet:

• As of March 1, the Canadian Blood Services organization reports that the number of new registered donors across Canada is 200,000 since the accident. The organization told the Boulet family they expected that number to increase by 100,000 by Green Shirt Day on April 7.

• Toby and Bernie met with Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, last Wednesday. Toby describes the meeting as “very emotional.”

• The Boulets will host a free family skate for Green Shirt Day on Sunday in their hometown of Lethbridge, Alberta. The first 270 in attendance will receive T-shirts. Toby says he wants the assembled to celebrate organ donation. “Yes,” he writes. “Celebrate.”

• Toby says that schools across Canada have been showing the Sports Illustrated documentary in class. One school official told him they showed the film in a school assembly. SI TV video producer Mary Agnant made the documentary. She’s brilliant. Please watch. “Logan’s legacy is moving mountains,” Toby writes.

• The Lethbridge City Council voted to rename the Adams Ice Centre at Adams Park the Logan Boulet Arena at Adams Park. This decision (it was approved) held great meaning for the family. Logan and his sister, Mariko, spent many hours training at that arena.

In closing, Toby wrote, “Mariko, Bernadine and I feel a calling to Humboldt. Logan loved being a Bronco and loved living in Humboldt.

“We are drawn to attend any gathering that remembers the 29 on the bus. 16 beautiful leaders passed and 13 survive albeit with life changing physical, emotional and mental scars that will be with them always. When the community of Humboldt gathers to remember, then certainly a Boulet will be there. We cannot expect Humboldt to remember for us. Logan is our son and we will always be here for him.”