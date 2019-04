The chase for the Stanley Cup begins on Wednesday night with a quintet of first-round playoff matchups. The top-seeded Lightning will kick off the night's festivities at 7 p.m. ET, hosting the Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

When will the rest of the NHL playoff teams take the ice?

Check out the full playoff schedule below.

Wednesday, April 10

Game 1: Colombus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. – USA Network

Game 1: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. – NHL Network

Game 1: Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. – USA Network

Game 1: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Thursday, April 11

Game 1: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 1: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m. – USA Network

Game 1: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m. – NBCSN

Friday, April 12

Game 2: Colombus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. – CNBC

Game 2: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m. – CNBC

Game 2: Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Saturday, April 13

Game 2: Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m. – NBC

Game 2: Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m. – CNBC

Game 2: Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m. – NBC

Game 2: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Sunday, April 14

Game 3: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. – NBC

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Colombus, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. – CNBC

Game 3: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m. – NBCSN

Monday, April 15

Game 3: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. – CNBC

Game 3: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. – CNBC

Tuesday, April 16

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Colombus, 7 p.m. – CNBC

Game 4: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. – CNBC

Game 4: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Wednesday, April 17

Game 4: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 4: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. – USA Network

Game 4: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m. – NBCSN

Thursday, April 18

Game 4: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m. – CNBC

Game 5 (if necessary): Pittsburgh at NY Islanders – Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): St. Louis at Winnipeg – Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Vegas at San Jose – Time TBD

Friday, April 19

Game 5 (if necessary): Toronto at Boston – Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Colorado at Calgary – Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Columbus at Tampa Bay – Time TBD

Saturday, April 20

Game 5 (if necessary): Carolina at Washington –Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): NY Islanders at Pittsburgh –Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Dallas at Nashville –Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Winnipeg at St. Louis –Time TBD

Sunday, April 21

Game 6 (if necessary): Calgary at Colorado –Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Tampa Bay at Colombus –Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Boston at Toronto –Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): San Jose at Vegas –Time TBD

Monday, April 22

Game 6 (if necessary): Nashville at Dallas –Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Pittsburgh at NY Islanders –Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): St. Louis at Winnipeg – Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Washington at Carolina – Time TBD



Tuesday, April 23

Game 7 (if necessary): Colorado at Calgary –Time TBD

Game 7(if necessary): Colombus at Tampa Bay –Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Toronto at Boston –Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Vegas at San Jose –Time TBD

Wednesday, April 24

Game 7 (if necessary): Dallas at Nashville – Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Carolina at Washington, channel – Time TBD