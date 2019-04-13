When a dead rat fell out of the ceiling during Carolina’s two-touch warmup, Game 2 was essentially destined to be weird.

Washington came out on top of a back-and-forth, chaotic slugfest when Brooks Orpik—yes, the 16-season veteran who averages about a goal per year—scored in overtime to give the Capitals a 4–3 win and a 2–0 series lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov passed to the man they call Batya (Russian for “dad”) and Orpik’s one-timer got past Petr Mrazek, who was screened by his own player. It was Orpik’s fourth career playoff goal and his third playoff game-winner.

The Caps came out quick yet again, taking a 2–0 lead before the midway point of the first, thanks to goals from Nicklas Backstrom and a fancy-footed T.J. Oshie, who kicked Justin Williams’s stick out of his way before backhanding a shot past Mrazek.

Later in the period Braden Holtby did his best ballerina impression when he was contacted near the crease and the goaltender spun around before he could get set. Lucas Wallmark cleaned up the rebound to score and the Capitals challenged for goaltender interference, but to no avail.

The oddities continued in the second period, which saw five of the game’s nine penalties, several belonging to Micheal Ferland. Shortly after serving a hooking penalty, Ferland was given a five-minute major and a match penalty for a hit on Nic Dowd, who returned later in the period. Coach Rod Brind'Amour was less than thrilled with the call, saying he didn't think there was any contact with Dowd's head. Carolina had its own injury scare when Mrazek took a John Carlson blast to the face, with his mask coming off in the process. The goalie was looked at by a trainer, but stayed in the game and made several impressive saves to keep the Hurricanes in it.

Sebastian Aho tied things up at 2–2 late in the second, banking a shot off Holtby’s back and into the net. Washington regained the lead midway through the third with a goal from Tom Wilson and commanded most of the period until Jordan Staal redirected a shot from Dougie Hamilton and tied things up with five minutes left. Orpik settled things 1:48 into overtime and now we all wait to see if playoff Storm Surges will be a thing.

