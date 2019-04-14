For the first time all season, the Lightning have lost three straight games. And it certainly couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The Blue Jackets poured on the pressure and emerged with a 3–1 win and a 3–0 series lead, putting the Presidents’ Tophy–winning Lightning on the brink of elimination without a single playoff win to show for it. The Lightning seemed to have everything in their favor heading into the playoffs, but found themselves entering Game 3 with a two-game hole, their top scorer suspended and their top defenseman injured. It showed.

The first period was scoreless, but the Blue Jackets were still relentless, outshooting the Lightning 12–3. The energy carried over into the second, with Matt Duchene scoring 1:44 into the frame and Oliver Bjorkstrand adding one on the power play midway through, capitalizing on an interference call on Ryan Callahan.

The Lightning could have used Nikita Kucherov, who was serving a one-game suspension, for some offensive magic, or Victor Hedman, who sat out with an undisclosed injury. By the time Tampa Bay mustered up any energy to turn into scoring chances, it was the third period and it wasn’t enough to make up for the first two periods (or the first two games of the series). Ondrej Palat stuck with his shot and pushed the rebound into the net after Sergei Bobrovsky made the initial save. Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled with 1:25 left, but Cam Atkinson’s empty-netter sealed Columbus’s win and now the Lightning are faced with a three-game deficit.

ISLANDERS 4, PENGUINS 1

After a couple of lackluster games at Nassau Coliseum, the Penguins got off to a quick start back home when Garrett Wilson redirected a shot from Marcus Pettersson. But the lead didn’t last very long. Like not even 30 seconds. Jordan Eberle quickly evened things up from a ridiculous angle to score his third goal of the series. And the Islanders struck again a minute later on an odd-man rush with a snipe from Brock Nelson. The Islanders carried the 2–1 lead through the third period until everyone decided to switch back to watch Tiger Woods sink his final putt to win his fifth Masters and Leo Komarov scored to make it 3–1. Anders Lee lofted one down ice for an empty-netter to seal the win.

