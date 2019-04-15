Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for the rest of Toronto's first round series against the Bruins on Monday, the NHL announced.

Kadri was ejected from Toronto's Game 2 loss on April 13 for an illegal cross check on Boston forward Jake DeBrusk. The Bruins evened the series 1-1 with their victory in Game 2.

The 28-year-old forward will serve his fifth career suspension as Toronto attempts to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kadri was also suspened for the final three games of the Leafs' 2018 playoff loss to Boston.

Toronto selected Kadri with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He has 161 goals in 561 games, appearing in the playoffs four times.

The Maple Leafs have reached the postseason in each of the last three years. They have not appeared in the Stanley Cup since 1967.