The Blue Jackets don’t care about your bracket.

After the Lightning completed one of the best regular seasons in NHL history, their first-round matchup against Columbus seemed like one of the few you could feel comfortable about. And that seemed to be true, for the first two periods of the series anyway.

Ever since the Blue Jackets assembled a four-goal comeback in the third period of Game 1, Tampa Bay unraveled and was on the losing end of a first-round sweep at the hands of a franchise that has never seen the second round of the playoffs. The Blue Jackets came out with speed and energy in the next two games that the Lightning could never match. And the start to Game 4 was no different.

Columbus had two goals on the board within the first four minutes on Tuesday, thanks to Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois, and it looked like it was going to dominate its way through Game 4 like it did the previous two. Then Steven Stamkos finally decided to show up to the series, and the Lightning managed to finally add some pressure for a bit.

But just when it looked like Tampa Bay was truly back in the game with two straight goals to even things up in the second period, Oliver Bjorkstrand reestablished Columbus’s lead to give it the edge heading into the final intermission. The third period started with an anxious air on both benches, but Columbus unleashed three more goals to seal the 7–3 win.

Tampa Bay never lost three straight throughout the entire regular season, in which the garnered a record-tying 62 wins and had the league’s highest scorer in Nikita Kucherov. The team account tweeted after the game, “This isn’t the ending we imagined, and certainly not the one we wanted.” It was likely not the ending most others imagined for the Lightning either.

We don’t have any words and we know you don’t want to hear them.



We understand your anger, your frustration, your sadness. Everything you’re feeling – we get it.



This isn’t the ending we imagined, and certainly not the one we wanted. Thank you for being there the entire way. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 17, 2019

As for Columbus, winning the franchise’s first playoff series by sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy winner in the opening round for the first time in NHL history? John Tortorella has never been known for his subtlety.

ISLANDERS 3, PENGUINS 1

Don’t put the brooms away quite yet. The Islanders managed a feat of their own, sweeping a playoff series for the first time since 1983. The Penguins got out in front first with Jake Guentzel scoring 35 seconds into the game, but like they have all series, the Islanders quickly responded 94 seconds later. Jordan Eberle scored for the fourth straight game and Brock Nelson scored the eventual go-ahead goal at the end of the first period. The Penguins wouldn’t go without a fight, at least not Patric Hornqvist who decided to trade jabs with red-hot goalie Robin Lehner. But the tussle wasn’t enough to jumpstart his team and Pittsburgh was swept for the first time since the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals.

