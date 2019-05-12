After the Hurricanes’ 6–2 blowout loss to the Bruins in Game 2 on Sunday, Carolina captain Justin Williams didn’t think whatever his team was cooking up tasted very good.

"You spend all this time leading up, with everyone writing articles about how great we are," Williams told reporters after the game. "You come out, and sometimes you gotta eat a poop sandwich. It doesn't taste good. You have to chew on it for a couple days, we'll have to do it for a couple days, and hopefully get the taste out next game."

Poop sandwich or not, Game 2 almost certainly left a bad taste in the Hurricanes’ mouths. The Bruins scored early and often, as Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek gave up six goals on 25 shots (and 10 straight in the series) before the Hurricanes managed two goals of their own in the third period, one of those scored by Williams.

But leaky goaltending wasn’t the only issue for the Hurricanes. The Bruins overwhelmingly won the special teams battle, going 2-for-2 on the power play and killing off all of their own penalties, and their scoring depth was on full display yet again as the defense was responsible for three of Sunday’s goals. There have been 19 different players who have scored for Boston this postseason, which ties a franchise record.

This hole Carolina has dug itself into isn’t unfamiliar territory, however. The Hurricanes climbed back after dropping their first two games to the defending champion Capitals in the opening round, and also bounced back from a 6–0 Game 5 loss to take the next two in that series. They then went on to sweep the Islanders to clinch the first spot of the Eastern Conference Final. Now down two games to the Bruins, who have won five straight, the Hurricanes head back to PNC Arena in Raleigh, where they have yet to lose a game this postseason.

But if the Canes find themselves in a 3–0 hole, I’m not sure I want to know what’s on the menu.