The Blues suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, losing 5-4 to the Sharks following a questionable non-call on a hand pass by San Jose in overtime.

St. Louis's locker room wasn't the only spot of sadness on Wednesday. Blues bettors suffered one of the worst bad beats of the hockey season, losing a potential victory on what increasingly looked like a blown call.

"The referees cannot call what they didn't see."



A hand pass, unseen by the referees, gifted the San Jose Sharks the overtime game winner in Game 3 over the St. Louis Blues.



FanDuel recognized the injustice on Thursday and offered "bad beat relief" to Blues bettors, giving a refund to those who placed a moneyline wager on St. Louis.

"Last night's St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks game ended in overtime but not without some controversy," the company announced. "FanDuel Sportsbook customers will get bad beat relief following the missed hand pass that led to the San Jose Sharks overtime winning goal in game 3. All online FanDuel Sportsbook customers that placed a single Moneyline wager on the Blues will have the bet refunded in site credit."

Bettors will get their next chance to gamble on the matchup on Friday when the Blues host the Sharks in Game 4. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. ET.