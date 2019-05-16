FanDuel Refunds Blues Bettors After Missed Hand Pass Non-Call

The Sharks took a 2–1 series lead in the Western Conference finals with an overtime goal on Wednesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 16, 2019

The Blues suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, losing 5-4 to the Sharks following a questionable non-call on a hand pass by San Jose in overtime. 

St. Louis's locker room wasn't the only spot of sadness on Wednesday. Blues bettors suffered one of the worst bad beats of the hockey season, losing a potential victory on what increasingly looked like a blown call. 

FanDuel recognized the injustice on Thursday and offered "bad beat relief" to Blues bettors, giving a refund to those who placed a moneyline wager on St. Louis. 

"Last night's St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks game ended in overtime but not without some controversy," the company announced. "FanDuel Sportsbook customers will get bad beat relief following the missed hand pass that led to the San Jose Sharks overtime winning goal in game 3. All online FanDuel Sportsbook customers that placed a single Moneyline wager on the Blues will have the bet refunded in site credit."

Bettors will get their next chance to gamble on the matchup on Friday when the Blues host the Sharks in Game 4. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message