NWHL Agrees to Increase Salaries, Benefits, Revenue Sharing

Andy Marlin/Getty Images for NWHL

The NWHL is increasing salaries, offering a 50-50 split of sponsor-related revenues and improved benefits in an agreement reached with its players’ association.

By Associated Press
May 23, 2019

The National Women’s Hockey League is increasing salaries, offering a 50-50 split of sponsor-related revenues and improved benefits in an agreement reached with its players’ association.

The union did not release any specific monetary figures in announcing the agreement Thursday. It’s a one-year deal with the five-team NWHL holding the option to renew it the following season.

The NWHL Players’ Association calls the agreement a “breakthrough” because it provides “substantial gains” for the first time since the league was founded in 2015.

After players made between $10,000 and $26,000 in the first season, their salaries were cut in half a little over a month into their second season.

As for the revenue-sharing split of money received from league sponsors, it will only kick in once the league meets its operating expenses. The NWHL is privately run and backed by investors, and has not revealed its financial picture.

The deal also provides increases to travel and meal costs over a 24-game regular season, which opens in October.

The agreement comes at a time the U.S.-based NWHL faces questions about its future after experiencing several setbacks over the past month.

More than 200 of the world’s top female players have pledged not to play professionally in North America. The boycotting players have since formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association in their bid to push for the creation of a single and economically viable professional women’s league.

Also, the private owners of the NWHL Buffalo Beauts returned control of the franchise back to the league.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message