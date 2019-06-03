The Blues and Bruins will square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. The battle at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The Blues are still looking for their first home win in Stanley Cup history after the Bruins sprinted to a 7–2 win on Saturday night. Seven different Bruins scored in the victory, while defenseman Torey Krug added a trio of assists.

Boston is seeking its first Stanley Cup since 2011 and fourth since 1970. St. Louis has reached the Stanley Cup just once, getting swept by the Bruins in 1970.

Here's how to watch Monday's matchup:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

