Blues vs. Bruins Game 4 Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Online, TV

Find how to watch the Blues battle the Bruins in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3.

By Michael Shapiro
June 03, 2019

The Blues and Bruins will square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. The battle at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The Blues are still looking for their first home win in Stanley Cup history after the Bruins sprinted to a 7–2 win on Saturday night. Seven different Bruins scored in the victory, while defenseman Torey Krug added a trio of assists.

Boston is seeking its first Stanley Cup since 2011 and fourth since 1970. St. Louis has reached the Stanley Cup just once, getting swept by the Bruins in 1970. 

Here's how to watch Monday's matchup:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC 

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message