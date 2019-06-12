Celebrities, Athletes Congratulate St. Louis Blues on First Stanley Cup Win

Jenna Fischer, Steven Jackson, Jayson Tatum and more celebrate the Blues' Stanley Cup win on social media.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 12, 2019

The St. Louis Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup with a 4–1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Ryan O'Reilly got the Blues started with a goal with 3:13 left in the first period, becoming the first player to score in four straight Stanley Cup Final games since Wayne Gretzky in 1985. 

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal in the closing seconds of the first period to give the Blues a 2–0 lead. St. Louis was outshot 11–6 in the second period but kept the Bruins off the board through the third.

Brayden Schenn knocked in the team's third goal with 8:35 left in the third period before Zach Sanford scored to make it 4–0 with 4:38 remaining in the game. Matt Grzelcyk found the back of the net for Boston with 2:10 left, ending the game 4–1.

The Blues became the first team from any of the four major North American sports leagues to win a title after placing last place overall in the league standings after one-quarter or more of the season’s games, according to the NHL.

A number of celebrities and athletes took to social media to congratulate the team's first championship in franchise history.

Here are the best reactions to the Blues' Stanley Cup win.

