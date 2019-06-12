The St. Louis Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup with a 4–1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Ryan O'Reilly got the Blues started with a goal with 3:13 left in the first period, becoming the first player to score in four straight Stanley Cup Final games since Wayne Gretzky in 1985.

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal in the closing seconds of the first period to give the Blues a 2–0 lead. St. Louis was outshot 11–6 in the second period but kept the Bruins off the board through the third.

Brayden Schenn knocked in the team's third goal with 8:35 left in the third period before Zach Sanford scored to make it 4–0 with 4:38 remaining in the game. Matt Grzelcyk found the back of the net for Boston with 2:10 left, ending the game 4–1.

The Blues became the first team from any of the four major North American sports leagues to win a title after placing last place overall in the league standings after one-quarter or more of the season’s games, according to the NHL.

A number of celebrities and athletes took to social media to congratulate the team's first championship in franchise history.

Here are the best reactions to the Blues' Stanley Cup win.

Congratulations @StLouisBlues!!! St. Louis you deserve this, cheers! — Steven Jackson (@sj39) June 13, 2019

IMMORTALITY — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 13, 2019

Congratulations to the 2019 #StanleyCup Champion @StLouisBlues and the city of St. Louis



You’ll never forget your first @StanleyCup



Promise. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 13, 2019

Congrats to the @StLouisBlues & city of STL on winning the Stanley Cup... been a long time coming, but that only makes it sweeter! No greater place to enjoy a championship! Enjoyed the ride from afar... and will enjoy watching you all celebrate, miss you STL! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) June 13, 2019

Congrats @StLouisBlues on an amazing season. Ryan O'Reilly one of the best I’ve played with and you deserve this. @binnnasty absolute 🔥🔥🔥 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) June 13, 2019

YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN GREATNESS IS AROUND THE CORNER! That’s why you BATTLE ! CONGRATS TO THE ST LOUIS BLUES!!!! WOW! YOU DID IT!!!!! — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) June 13, 2019