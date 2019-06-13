After winning the Stanley Cup in Game 7 on Wednesday, the Blues have scheduled the franchise’s first championship parade for Saturday afternoon.

The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. A rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch.

More details are expected to be released soon.

Your #stlblues are champions!!! Celebrate with us Saturday at the 2019 Blues Championship Parade & Rally!



The Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with a 4–1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7. The victory marked a remarkable comeback as St. Louis was last in NHL standings in early January before a win streak bumped up the Blues.