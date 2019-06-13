When is the Blues Stanley Cup Championship Parade?

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Find out when the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship parade will be held.

By Jenna West
June 13, 2019

After winning the Stanley Cup in Game 7 on Wednesday, the Blues have scheduled the franchise’s first championship parade for Saturday afternoon. 

The parade will start at noon at 18th St. & Market St., and end at Broadway & Market St. A rally will take place after at the Gateway Arch.

More details are expected to be released soon.

The Blues won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with a 4–1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7. The victory marked a remarkable comeback as St. Louis was last in NHL standings in early January before a win streak bumped up the Blues.

