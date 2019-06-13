The Tampa Bay Lightning, who had the NHL's best record and won the Presidents' Trophy and but were swept in the first round of the playoffs, are the odds-on pick in Vegas to hoist the Stanley Cup next season.

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has the Lightning as a 6–1 favorite.

The Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs are next at 7–1. The Colorado Avalanche are 10–1 favorite, followed by the St. Louis Blues (14–1), who defeated the Bruins in seven games to win their first ever Stanley Cup.

The Bruins had the NHL's worst record at the start of calendar year, but came through in a flurry to win 30 of their last 49 games to make the playoffs.

The San Jose Sharks are also at 14–1 odds.

Caesars sportsbook also has Tampa Bay are next year's title favorite.

The Ottawa Senators, who had a league-low 64 points, are the biggest longshots at 300–1.