How to Get SI's St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship Commemorative Issue

Blues fans can celebrate their first Stanley Cup with Sports Illustrated's special commemorative issue. 

By Morgan Turner
June 14, 2019

The Blues won their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.

Fighting back from a last place ranking in the NHL in early January, St. Louis defeated the Jets in the Western Conference first round, the Stars in the second and the Sharks in the conference finals to reach the Stanley Cup.

The Blues, who prior to 2019 had never won a game in the Stanley Cup final, scored 18 goals against the favored Bruins. The victory marks the first time in 30 years a team has taken home the Cup without a previous Cup winner on the roster.

Center Ryan O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player. Rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington, who posted a save percentage of .914 over the course of the playoffs, was also a key component of the team's championship run.

To celebrate the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, you can purchase Sports Illustrated's special commemorative issue.

A special commemorative cover will also be available. 

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message