The Blues won their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.

Fighting back from a last place ranking in the NHL in early January, St. Louis defeated the Jets in the Western Conference first round, the Stars in the second and the Sharks in the conference finals to reach the Stanley Cup.

The Blues, who prior to 2019 had never won a game in the Stanley Cup final, scored 18 goals against the favored Bruins. The victory marks the first time in 30 years a team has taken home the Cup without a previous Cup winner on the roster.

Center Ryan O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player. Rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington, who posted a save percentage of .914 over the course of the playoffs, was also a key component of the team's championship run.

