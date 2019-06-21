Tracking every pick from the first round of the 2019 NHL draft.
The 2018–19 season is officially settled and it’s time to start looking toward the future as the 2019 NHL draft kicks off with the first round on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
After months of debate, the Devils and Rangers will finally settle the Jack Hughes vs. Kaapo Kakko debate with the first two picks of the draft. What happens after that, well there isn’t as much of a consensus. There will likely be plenty of surprising picks, as well as some notable trades by the time things wrap up on Saturday.
Follow along with each pick of the first round below:
1. New Jersey Devils
2. New York Rangers
3. Chicago Blackhawks
4. Colorado Avalanche (from OTT)
5. Los Angeles Kings
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Buffalo Sabres
8. Edmonton Oilers
9. Anaheim Ducks
10. Vancouver Canucks
11. Philadelphia Flyers
12. Minnesota Wild
13. Florida Panthers
14. Arizona Coyotes
15. Montreal Canadiens
16. Colorado Avalanche
17. Vegas Golden Knights
18. Dallas Stars
19. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)
20. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR)
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Los Angeles Kings (from TOR)
23. New York Islanders
24. Nashville Predators
25. Washington Capitals
26. Calgary Flames
27. Tampa Bay Lightning
28. Carolina Hurricanes
29. Anaheim Ducks (from SJS–BUF)
30. Boston Bruins
31. Buffalo Sabres (from STL)