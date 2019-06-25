Flyers mascot Gritty made a seven-year-old fan's morning on Tuesday when he surprised Caiden O'Rourke at Philadelphia's Shriners Hospital for Children. Caiden had received a new custom Gritty prosthetic leg when the beloved mascot showed up.

The look on this 7-year-old's face is priceless.



He just received a custom Gritty prosthetic leg, and then this happened... ❤️



(via @6abcJeannette)pic.twitter.com/mXtKdEGKYG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2019

Caiden couldn't stop smiling when Gritty pulled out a Flyers jersey with his name on the back.

I have a feeling Caiden won’t be taking off this custom @NHLFlyers jersey lol pic.twitter.com/wdlFBDhudO — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 25, 2019

We know what Caiden's wearing when he returns to school.