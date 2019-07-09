Former Predators and Red Wings center Greg Johnson died on Tuesday, according to the Chronicle-Journal in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He was 48.

Johnson entered the NHL in 1993 after being drafted by the Flyers in the second round of the 1989 draft. He was traded to the Red Wings and spent four seasons in Detroit prior to stops in Pittsburgh and Chicago.

The 5'11" center was selected by the Predators in the 1998 expansion draft. He then spent the last seven years of his career in Nashville and served as the team's captain from 2002 until his retirement in 2006.

Johnson finished his NHL career with 145 goals and 369 points in 785 games. He is North Dakota's all-time leading scorer by tallying 272 points in four seasons from 1989-93.