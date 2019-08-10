Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner was honored with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas in June, but the award had one key error when it was delivered to Lehner on Saturday.

Lehner tweeted a picture displaying his name inscripted on the trophy above "New York Rangers." But there was one problem; Lehner played for the New York Islanders in 2018-19.

You had one job...🤔 pic.twitter.com/fmzYQWKuFf — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) August 10, 2019

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is given to one player each year who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." Lehner revealed his battle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse in The Athletic in September 2018 prior to a standout year with the Islanders.

Lehner allowed a career-low 2.13 goals per game in 2018-19 with a 25–13–5 record. He signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Chicago in July.