'Miracle on Ice' Hero Mark Pavelich Arrested After Alleged Assault

Pavelich tallied two assists in the United States' famed win over the USSR in the 1980 Winter Olympics. 

August 21, 2019

Former Rangers forward and 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team member Mark Pavelich was charged with felony assault and gun charges in Grand Marais, Minn. on Monday, according to the Duluth News Tribune

Pavelich reportedly struck his neighbor "in the back, arms and legs with a metal pole," per the Tribune. He was also charged with possession of an illegally shortened shotgun following the alleged assault. 

"He had marks, bruising, and discoloration of his arms and legs," authorities reported regarding the victim at North Shore Health Hospital in Grand Marais. The victim reportedly also suffered two cracked ribs, a fractured vertebra and a bruised left kidney, per the Tribune. 

Pavelich shined for the 1980 U.S. team in Lake Placid. He tallied two assists in the United States' famed win over the USSR in the 1980 Winter Olympics, including the game-winner by Mike Eruzione. Pavelich also scored and assisted on goals against Czechoslovakia. 

The 61-year-old played seven NHL seasons, spending the first five years of his career with the Rangers from 1981-86. He tallied 133 of his 137 career goals with New York

