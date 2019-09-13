The Maple Leafs agreed to a six-year contract with forward Mitch Marner on Friday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Marner's contract will reportedly have an average annual value of $10.893 million.

Toronto drafted Marner with the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft. The Ontario native has scored 67 goals in three seasons, and tallied a career-high 26 goals and 98 points in 2018–19. Marner led Toronto in points in 2017–18 and 2018–19.

Marner is the newest Maple Leaf to secure a long-term contract with Toronto. Auston Matthews will earn an average annual value of $11.63 million through 2023–24, and John Tavares will earn $11 million through 2024–25.

The Maple Leafs lost to the Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second consecutive year in 2018–19. They enter 2019–20 seeking their first Stanley Cup since 1966–67.