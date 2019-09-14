Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will reportedly be suspended to start the NHL regular season, according to The Washington Post, for a positive cocaine test. The suspension is not expected to exceed three games.

Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine while representing the Russian national team at the World Championships on May 26 and received a four-year suspension from the International Ice Hockey Federation in August as a result. His period of international ineligibility ends on June 12, 2023. The ban does not affect the Capitals, who he is under contract with through the 2024-25 season, and his NHL suspension is entirely separate.

Kuznetsov, 27, appeared in a now-deleted Twitter video in May that showed him near a table with two lines of white powder. Kuznetsov denied using cocaine and explained that the video was taken during the summer of 2018 when Washington won the Stanley Cup. He said he went to meet up with friends and left soon after seeing "strange substances on the table."

The IIHF considers cocaine a performance-enhancing drug. The NHL does not. The league didn’t initially announce any discipline for Kuznetsov, it did set up a meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman to review his conduct. The issue at hand was not the cocaine usage but that Kuznetsov apparently misled league officials after the video circulated on social media, issuing a statement denying that he ever used drugs. The NHL investigated the incident but closed its review within a few days, saying it didn't question his account of the event. The Capitals also issued a statement deeming the matter closed.

Per the Post, Kuznetsov still maintains that he did not take drugs the night the video was taken.

Kuznetsov scored 21 goals in 76 games in 2018–19. The Capitals finished the regular season at 48–26–8, but fell to Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.