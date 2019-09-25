Seattle Hires Cammi Granato as NHL’s First Female Pro Scout

Seattle's expansion NHL franchise has hired former U.S. Olympic team captain Cammi Granato as a pro scout.

By Associated Press
September 25, 2019

Granato is one of a handful of women working on the hockey operations side of an NHL franchise and she is the only female pro scout currently in the league. Last year, Toronto hired Hayley Wickenheiser as their assistant director of player development and Noelle Needham as an amateur scout.

Granato, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010, is one of five pro scouts Seattle announced Wednesday. The franchise also added former NHL players Stu Barnes and Ulf Samuelsson, both of whom worked as assistant coaches in the league following the end of their playing careers. John Goodwin and Dave Hunter round out the pro scouting staff.

"What a time in sports right now, seeing all sorts of ceilings shattered by women," Granato told NHL.com's Bob Condor. "If I can inspire someone to become a scout or work in an NHL front office, that's amazing."

