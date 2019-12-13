Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed With Ewing's Sarcoma

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Friday.

The 23-year-old from Sweden will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment "immediately thereafter."

"The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available," the team said in their statement. "Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health."

Lindblom, who didn't play in a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury, has 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in 30 games this season.

The 23-year old was emerging as a core piece of the team’s future.

He has 57 points (30 goals, 27 assists) in three NHL seasons.