Forward Justin Williams is returning to the Hurricanes on a one-year contract, the team confirmed on Tuesday. Williams will earn a base salary of $700,000 in 2019–20, and he can earn an additional $1.3 million in bonuses.

Williams was the Hurricanes' captain in 2018–19, but decided to take a break from hockey in September to contemplate his future. Williams and the Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2019 before getting swept by the Bruins.

"We've been in frequent contact with Justin over the last few months regarding his status," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "We're thrilled that he has decided to return to playing, and we're confident that adding him to our group will help us both on and off the ice."

This will mark Williams' 19th NHL season. The 38-year-old has played for four franchises, spending seven years with the Hurricanes and seven years with the Kings. Williams won the 2006 Stanley Cup in Carolina, and he won the championship in Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014.

Carolina sits seventh in the Eastern Conference with 52 points. The Hurricanes have not reached the playoffs in back-to-back years since 2000–02.