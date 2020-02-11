The Penguins acquired Jason Zucker in a trade with the Wild on Monday, Pittsburgh announced.

Minnesota will receive Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick in the deal.

"Jason Zucker is a top-six forward that we think will be a great fit for our group," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement on Monday. "He's a proven goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to make an impact for us moving forward."

Zucker, who was rumored to go to Pittsburgh last year, is signed through 2022–23. The 28-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 45 games this season, adding 15 assists. He exits Minnesota fourth on the franchise's all-time goals list.

Minnesota will receive a 25-year-old wing in Galchenyuk, whom the Penguins acquired through the Phil Kessel trade with Arizona over the summer. The Wisconsin native led the Coyotes in goals last season, and he's tallied 255 points in eight seasons.

The Penguins are seeking their 14th straight playoff appearance in 2019–20. They currently rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 73 points.