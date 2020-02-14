Edmonton winger Zack Kassian kicked Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the chest, blade first, during the first period of Thursday's game.

Cernak was briefly sitting on Kassian and Kassian's teammate Josh Archibald. But as Kassian pushed himself free, he aimed the kick at Cernak to get Cernak off his teammate.

"He was holding my leg, it was reactionary, I was just trying to get him off me, kick him off me. I was just trying to get my foot loose,” Kassian told reporters afterward. “If I kicked him hard, I think he would have flew back or the ref would have called a penalty.”

“I asked what is wrong with him because that’s not the right play, what you do on the ice,” Cernak said. “He didn’t say (anything).”

Kassian was already suspended for two games in January after engaging in a fight with Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk, who tried to skate away from the scuffle. He will presumably be suspended again following Thursday's incident.

On Tuesday, Detroit's Brendan Perlini took an inadvertent skate to the face and left the ice bleeding heavily.

Kassian, the No. 13 pick in the 2009 NHL draft has 14 goals and 16 assists this season. He's logged more than 170 points throughout his 10-year NHL career.

The Lightning went on to defeat the Oilers 3-1.