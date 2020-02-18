The Canucks acquired Kings forward Tyler Toffoli on Monday.

Los Angeles received forward Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden and a 2020 second-round pick in the deal. The Kings will also receive a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 if Toffoli re-signs with the Canucks in free agency.

Toffoli has tallied 18 goals and 16 assists in 58 games this season. The 27-year-old recorded a hat trick against the Avalanche on Saturday, marking the first hat trick in an outdoor game in NHL history.

Vancouver acquires Toffoli in the midst of a rash of injuries. Right wing Brock Boeser will be re-evaluated in three weeks for a rib cartilage fracture and left wing Micheal Ferland is out for the season due to a concussion, according to Canucks GM Jim Benning.

Vancouver is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 69 points. Los Angeles is last in the West