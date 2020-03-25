The NHL announced that the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, 2020 NHL draft and 2020 NHL Scouting Combine are postponed indefinitely on Wednesday.

The league stated the location and format of the 2020 draft will be announced when "details are finalized," at a later date.

The 2020 scouting combine was slated to be held in Buffalo on June 1–6, less than a month before the draft in Montreal on June 26–27. The 2020 NHL Awards were to be held in Las Vegas on June 18.

"The National Hockey League today announced the postponements of the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft," the league said in its statement. "With respect to the Bridgestone NHL Awards, the League looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future. Las Vegas has been the home of the Bridgestone NHL Awards since 2009."

The NHL suspended play indefinitely on March 12. No date has been set for the league's return.

As of Wednesday evening, there are more than 431,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 168 countries.