Kings star defenseman Drew Doughty isn't sure how the NHL can resume the 2019–20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Doughty discussed the schedule and the possibility of games being played in the summer.

"Honestly, I don't see how this season is going to return. I really don't," he said, per ESPN. "We have no idea when this virus is going to be over. We're all kind of just sitting at home, just hoping to return to the season or hoping to watch the playoffs return....I think the NHL would have to make some kind of decision on that soon, and it seems like it's pretty tough to resume the season or the playoffs."

Doughty is the first prominent NHL player to suggest the paused season might not be finished due to the pandemic. The NHL suspended its season indefinitely on March 12, and players were told to self-isolate through April 15.

If the season resumes in July or August, players would have less time to prepare for the upcoming 2020–21 season. The NHL has discussed the possibility of pushing the start of next season to November, but Doughty worries about the toll a short offseason would take on the players.

"As much as I could mentally be in game mode, your body's not ready for it if you don't get a full offseason of training," he said. "If you don't get to play a long training camp with like seven exhibition games. If you only get one week of training camp with a couple of exhibition games, you're going to ruin your body."

Doughty also shared his concern about players being ready to compete at short notice if the season resumes this summer. Only a limited number of players have access to ice rinks and workout facilities while social distancing.

He admitted that his outlook on the season possibly resuming would be different if the Kings weren't 14 points out of a playoff spot.

"Yeah, for sure," Doughty answered, laughing at the question.