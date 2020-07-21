Canadiens center Max Domi has opted to join the team in the NHL's restart after talking with doctors about the risks associated with his Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

Domi took the first week of training camp off to decide on his participation. The 25-year-old wanted to ensure he'd be safe in the controlled environment since he's among those in a higher risk category if they contract the coronavirus. After receiving assurances from doctors and the Canadiens, Domi joined his teammates on the ice Monday and Tuesday.

"We're in uncharted territories, right? So nobody really knows what to expect," Domi said, per ESPN. "From day one, the training staff and everyone has been handling this unbelievable, and they're getting better and better every day–just as we are. We're learning more day by day. To have that little buffer to make sure it was super safe, not that it wasn't at the start, but it worked out great. And now that I'm here, it's awesome, and I'm just worried about Game 1 against Pittsburgh."

Domi said he spoke to both his personal and team doctors, as well as medical experts with the NHL and NHLPA.

Montreal will face the Penguins in the qualification round when the two teams return on Aug. 1. Canadiens coach Claude Julien said Monday that he must decide whether to play Domi at center or move him to the wing. During his first three NHL seasons, Domi scored the majority of his 36 goals from the wing. After being traded to the Canadiens from Arizona in 2018, his 45 goals in 153 games came mostly while playing center.

Domi has never played in the playoffs during his five NHL seasons. He'll finally get a taste of the postseason after the Canadiens, who sat in 24th place when the league suspended the season on March 12, were added in the expanded format.