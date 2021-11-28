Senators winger Brady Tkachuk accused Kings winger Brendan Lemieux of biting him on Saturday after the two brawled in the third period. Lemieux went on to be ejected for biting after the strange sequence.

The altercation ensued after Tkachuk shoved Kings forward Blake Lizotte with 6:09 remaining in the third period. Lemieux then came into the mix to defend his teammate and the two began to brawl on the ice while tangled with officials.

While the two skirmished, Tkachuk can be seen shoving his hand in the Kings winger's face. After the two were separated, Tkachuk showed officials his hand while on the way to the penalty box. Both players were assessed roughing penalties and Lemieux was dealt a five-minute match penalty. He was ultimately ejected.

Both players's fathers fought each other during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Los Angeles would go on to win 4–2.

