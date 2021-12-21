The NHL and NHL Players’ Association agreed Tuesday to not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

Tuesday’s decision comes following a wave of postponements across the NHL. The league announced Monday it will suspend operations from Dec. 22–25, and all cross-border matchups across the United States and Canada have been postponed.

NHL players did not participate in the 2018 Olympics, though they were slated to play in Beijing in February 2022 as part of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. But the current COVID-19 crisis in the league has forced a change of plans.

The NHL plans to use the scheduled Olympic break in February as a time to make-up postponed games, per Wyshynski. The NHL All-Star Game is still scheduled for Feb. 5.

Olympic rosters for countries impacted by the NHL’s decision will now be filled by “a combination of amateur players and professionals playing in leagues outside of the NHL,” per Wyshynski. The Olympic Athletes from Russia won gold in 2018 in the last games without NHL players.

More NHL Coverage:

• NHL to Pause Schedule From Dec. 22–25 Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

• NHL Postpones Cross-Border Travel Through Dec. 23

• Blackhawks Settle Lawsuit With Kyle Beach