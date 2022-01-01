Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton turned to Twitter to search for a woman who attended the team's game against the Kraken in October, someone he called a “real life hero.”

During Seattle’s first-ever home game, a woman sitting behind Vancouver’s bench noticed something on Hamilton’s neck that prompted her to get his attention—“during the chaos of a hockey game,” Hamilton wrote in a letter posted on the Canucks' Twitter account.

“That evening, Oct. 23rd, and the message you showed me on your cell phone will forever be etched into my brain and has made a true life-changing difference for me and my family,” Hamilton wrote. “Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone.”

Hamilton made it clear that the letter was not about him but the woman who went “to great lengths to get my attention from the stands while I did my job on the Canucks bench.”

The Canucks enlisted the help of #HockeyTwitter to locate the individual, and the Kraken quote tweeted the letter with the comment, “#SeaKraken family! We need your help to find a woman who attended our home-opener on Oct. 23rd! RT to spread the word!”

Less than two hours after posting the letter, Vancouver shared an update that they had found the woman who helped Hamilton.

More NHL Coverage: