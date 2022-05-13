Goalie Scores From Other Side of Rink in Calder Cup Playoff Game

As a goalie for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, Joel Hofer had a special moment on Thursday.

While Hofer was defending the Thunderbirds’ goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 2 of in the best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinal, he carved out a piece of history for himself.

Hofer, who made 34 saves during the game, became the second goaltender in Calder Cup Playoff history to score a goal in the Thunderbirds’ 6–2 victory over the Penguins.

The 21-year-old gathered the unsecured puck from behind his own net and shot it down the ice into the Penguins’ unoccupied goal with 3:48 remaining in the third period.

Hofer also became one of 18 AHL goaltender ever to score in a game, regular season or playoffs. The historic goal helped the Thunderbirds take a 2–0 series lead against the Penguins.

