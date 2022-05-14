Skip to main content
Sidney Crosby Practiced With Penguins After Missing Game 6 (Video)

The Penguins received a major boost on Saturday when centerman Sidney Crosby practiced with the team after missing Game 6 due to a concussion, according to The Athletic

Crosby was skating around in practice wearing a regular jersey, which is a good sign for Pittsburgh as the Penguins head into a pivotal Game 7 against the Rangers on Sunday.

However, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Crosby, goalie Tristan Jarry and right wingman, Rickard Rakell, are day-to-day ahead of Sunday’s match. 

Crosby left Game 5 after a high hit and never returned and was ruled out of Game 6. The Penguins lost Game 5 and added another loss in Game 6, putting the series tied at 3–3. 

The eight-time NHL All-Star is no stranger to concussion and head injuries. Crosby has had no less than three concussions in his hockey career and has missed more than 100 regular-season games and one playoff game on the account of head injuries previously. 

The 34-year-old notched 31 goals and 84 points through 69 games during the regular season. In the postseason, Crosby has recorded two goals and seven assists. 

