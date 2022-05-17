Skip to main content
NHL

Maple Leafs Star Mitchell Marner Held at Gunpoint, Carjacked

Maple Leafs star Mitchell Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto just 48 hours after his team was eliminated from the NHL playoffs, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Marner was unharmed in the Monday evening incident, the Maple Leafs said in a statement. The team also said that Marner will have no additional comment on the matter at this time as Toronto police continue to investigate.

Toronto police tweeted about a carjacking at 7:46 p.m. on Monday night, saying that three suspects robbed a man of a black Range Rover at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle. The Toronto Sun first reported that Marner was the victim.

Marner, who grew up outside of Toronto, had a career-high 97 points during the 2021–22 regular season. He added two goals and six assists in the Maple Leafs’ first round playoff series.

Toronto was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of its opening-round series on Saturday.

