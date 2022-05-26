Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Jaromir Jagr, 50, Hints at Playing in 35th Professional Season

It was in 1984 that Jaromir Jagr first suited up as a professional hockey player for the club that is now known as Rytíři Kladno. On Wednesday, the two-time Stanley Cup winner hinted that he was set to do so again at age 50.

“I know some of you won’t believe it but I’m really looking forward to the next season,” Jagr wrote on his Facebook page. “How much are you looking forward to it, (Kladno fans)?”

Jagr last appeared in the NHL in the 2017–18 season as a member of the Flames. He scored one goal with six assists in 22 games before joining Kladno in the Extraliga, the top professional league in the Czech Republic.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jagr was the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NHL draft, and ranks first all-time in NHL history with 135 game-winning goals. He won the Stanley Cup twice in back-to-back seasons with the Penguins in 1994 and ’95. Jagr won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 1999, and also won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer five times.

Over 24 NHL seasons, Jagr played in 1,733 games with eight franchises: the Penguins, Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Devils, Panthers and Flames. He ranks fourth in league history in games played, and has played with Kladno since the 2017–18 campaign.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Heat players pause for a moment of silence for those killed at the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, TX, before the start of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

Heat Hold Moment of Silence, Advocate for Gun Reform

Ahead of Game 5 against Boston on Wednesday, Miami’s announcer listed a phone number for fans to speak with their state senators.

By Madison Williams
uvalde shooting
Play
Media

ESPN Anchor Elle Duncan Shares Powerful Message After Texas Shooting

Duncan: “You heard Steve Kerr, and he’s right: Don’t grow numb to this. Look at them.”

By Nick Selbe
Jalen Rose on the sidelines of an NBA game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jalen Rose Says He Made Mistake Voting Kyrie Irving for All-NBA

It was the only vote the Nets point guard received.

By Daniel Chavkin
Team USA center Brittney Griner runs down the court.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Wife Calls for Further Efforts to Bring WNBA Star Home

Appearing on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Cherelle Griner reflected on her wife’s detainment in Russia.

By Zach Koons
colin-kaepernick-raiders-tryout
Play
NFL

Reaction to Kaepernick Raiders Workout Will Mean Everything

The tryout is a trial balloon for the rest of the NFL, which may finally lead to an opportunity to make a roster.

By Conor Orr
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
Play
NBA

Tyler Herro Will Not Play for Heat in Game 5 vs. Celtics

The Heat guard will miss his second game of the series Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Red Bull, 2022 Spanish GP
Play
Formula1

Red Bull Team Principal Defended Team Orders From Spanish GP

Christian Horner insisted that ‘it didn’t make any sense for the team’ if Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez battled it out because of the drivers’ different strategies.

By Madeline Coleman
Giancarlo Stanton swings at a pitch.
Play
MLB

Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton on IL With Calf Strain

The slugger appeared to suffer the injury while swinging at a pitch in the dirt.

By Daniel Chavkin