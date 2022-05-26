Jaromir Jagr, 50, Hints at Playing in 35th Professional Season

It was in 1984 that Jaromir Jagr first suited up as a professional hockey player for the club that is now known as Rytíři Kladno. On Wednesday, the two-time Stanley Cup winner hinted that he was set to do so again at age 50.

“I know some of you won’t believe it but I’m really looking forward to the next season,” Jagr wrote on his Facebook page. “How much are you looking forward to it, (Kladno fans)?”

Jagr last appeared in the NHL in the 2017–18 season as a member of the Flames. He scored one goal with six assists in 22 games before joining Kladno in the Extraliga, the top professional league in the Czech Republic.

Jagr was the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NHL draft, and ranks first all-time in NHL history with 135 game-winning goals. He won the Stanley Cup twice in back-to-back seasons with the Penguins in 1994 and ’95. Jagr won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 1999, and also won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer five times.

Over 24 NHL seasons, Jagr played in 1,733 games with eight franchises: the Penguins, Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Devils, Panthers and Flames. He ranks fourth in league history in games played, and has played with Kladno since the 2017–18 campaign.

