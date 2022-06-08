Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Lightning Blow Out Rangers to Tie Eastern Conference Finals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves Tuesday night, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning shut down the New York Rangers 4-1 and even the NHL’s Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.

Kucherov took a pass from Ondrej Palat in the middle of the ice and skated in on goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions a two-goal lead just over 13 minutes into the second period.

Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos and Palat also scored for the Lightning, who have rebounded from losing the first two games of the series on the road to keep their bid to become the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles alive.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers won Games 1 and 2 and are 8-1 this postseason.

Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 shots to win Game 3 and was even better Tuesday night, when he extended a stretch in which he did not give up a goal to nearly 67 minutes before New York’s Artemi Panarin scored on the power play at 16:27 of the third period.

Until Vasilevskiy’s bid for a shutout ended, the Rangers hadn’t scored since Chris Kreider’s power-play goal put them up 2-0 at 9:44 of the second period in Game 3.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It has been all Tampa Bay since then, with Kucherov and Stamkos scoring to wipe out the Game 3 deficit before Palat won it in the final minute.

The defending champs started faster Tuesday night, scoring on Maroon’s rebound just 2:38 into the game.

It was the third goal of the playoffs for Maroon, a 34-year-old, fourth-line forward who’s chasing a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup title after winning with St. Louis in 2019 and signing with Tampa Bay before the following season.

Stamkos’ goal built the lead to 3-0 early in the third period. Palat added an empty-netter with 8.7 seconds remaining, finishing with a goal and two assists.

Shesterkin, who faced 51 shots in Game 3, stopped 27 of 30 shots Tuesday night.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning
New York Rangers
New York Rangers

YOU MAY LIKE

May 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addresses fans during a championship ring ceremony for the Chicago Sky before a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena.
WNBA

WNBA Commissioner Says 'We Need to Get a Deal Done' for Griner

Cathy Engelbert is ready to get the Mercury star back on U.S. soil.

By Wilton Jackson
LeBron James
Play
NBA

LeBron James’s Foundation Announces Medical Facility for Akron

Plans were announced for the multimillion-dollar I Promise HealthQuarters, which will offer medical, dental, mental health and optometry services.

By Madeline Coleman
Alexander Zverev (GER) reacts to a point a shot during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at 2022 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Alexander Zverev Provides Injury Update After Surgery

The German tennis player did not mention a timetable for his return.

By Madison Williams
Close-up shot of New York Liberty shirt.
WNBA

Semi-Nude Pro-Choice Protesters Disrupt Liberty Game

The protesters, who were mostly topless, were escorted off the court by security.

By Madison Williams
Ari Fleischer of American Experience “George Bush” speaks during the PBS segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 10, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
College Football

The CFP Would Be Far Better Off Without Ari Fleischer

The media consultant’s moderation of Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s presser was just his latest of a string of stunts garnering negative publicity.

By Pat Forde
Liz Cambage celebrates during the 2021 WNBA All-Star game.
WNBA

WNBA Commish: Australian Team Hasn’t Provided Liz Cambage Video

The league says it hasn’t been able to fully investigate Liz Cambage’s reported use of discriminatory language against Nigerian basketball players.

By Madison Williams
May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles the ball against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.
WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu Lofts Half-Court Shot to Secure Liberty’s Halftime Lead

The New York star can simply do it all. Take a look.

By Wilton Jackson
Los Angeles Angels general manger Perry Minasian (left), manager Joe Maddon (center) and owner Arte Moreno during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Joe Maddon’s Firing Deepens Angels’ Era of Instability

Los Angeles’s knee-jerk response to a 12-game losing streak is more of the same impatience exhibited by owner Arte Moreno during his tenure.

By Nick Selbe