NHL announced its 2021–22 season awards Tuesday night in between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Maples Leafs center Auston Matthews won the NHL’s MVP award, named the Hart Memorial Trophy.

On top of that, Matthews took home the Ted Lindsay Award, which is voted on by fellow members of the NHLPA for the most outstanding player of the season. He became the first Maple Leafs player to win this award.

Matthews also won the Maurice Richard Trophy by scoring the most goals in the league this season with 60.

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won the league’s Rookie of the Year award, also known as the Calder Trophy. Seider became the sixth Red Wing to win the award, while being the first player in the franchise in the last 57 years to win.

The Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s best goaltender each season, was given to the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin. The third-year goalie’s .935 save percentage ranks the third-best in the Vezina Trophy’s history.

The top defensive player earns the James Norris Trophy, and this year it was awarded to the Avalanche’s Cale Makar. The defenseman became the Avalanche’s first player in franchise history to win the Norris Trophy. He previously won the Calder Trophy in the 2019–20 season.

The Avalanche face the Lightning on Wednesday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.