Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Lightning Outlast Avalanche to Force Game 6

The Lightning refuse to go away, scoring once in each period to hold on and beat the Avalanche 3-2. With Colorado now up 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Avalanche will have a second chance to win it all Sunday night in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring when defenseman Jan Rutta scored his first goal of the postseason in the first period.  In the second period, both teams traded goals as Valeri Nichushkin buried his fourth of the series and ninth of the playoffs for the Avalanche five minutes in, followed by Nikita Kucherov's 4-on-3 goal to retake the lead.

Down one entering the final period, Colorado wasted no time scoring. Norris Trophy winner Cale Maker shot one off Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak and past Andrei Vasilevsky, once again tying the game. However, the Lightning regained the lead for good as Ondrej Palat notched his third playoff goal with just over six minutes remaining.

By staving off elimination, Tampa Bay earned one last home game on Sunday. The Lightning have faced elimination three times this postseason, winning all three times, but would need to do that twice more to win another Stanley Cup.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Lightning are looking to win their 12th straight playoff series and third straight Stanley Cup, both of which would be the most since the Islanders won 19 straight series and four consecutive titles from 1980 to 1984.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche lost only their fourth game of the playoffs, two against St. Louis and now two to Tampa Bay. They will play only their second Game 6 and haven’t faced elimination yet in the postseason.

If Tampa Bay can win one more game on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, there would be a Game 7 Tuesday night in Colorado.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Pierre Gasly, Canadian Grand Prix
Formula1

AlphaTauri Confirms Pierre Gasly Will Drive for the F1 Team in 2023

The news comes less than a week after team boss Franz Tost said in a press conference, “He has a valid contract. There’s nothing more to say.”

By Madeline Coleman
Blue Jays spring training hats in the dugout.
MLB

Blue Jays’ Guillermo Martinez Dealt Five-Game Suspension, Fine

The Toronto hitting coach was ejected before Wednesday's game vs. Chicago.

By Daniel Chavkin
May 28, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) looks towards the scoring pod during Nascar Cup qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. Will Return to Joe Gibbs Racing Next Season

He’s won 12 of his last 31 Cup Series career victories at the storied company and still seeks his first win of the 2022 campaign.

By Madeline Coleman
Freddie Freeman smiles in the Dodgers dugout.
MLB

Freddie Freeman Gets Ring, Fights Back Tears in Return to Atlanta

The former Brave got emotional in his first game vs. his former team.

By Daniel Chavkin
hornets-steve-clifford-fired.jpg
NBA

Steve Clifford Agrees to Return As Hornets Coach

Charlotte is bringing Clifford back for a second stint with the organization.

By Daniel Chavkin
Luke Richardson coaches a Stanley Cup Final game for the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL

Blackhawks Nearing Hire of Luke Richardson As Coach, per Report

Chicago is reportedly choosing the Canadiens assistant as their new leader.

By Daniel Chavkin
Demonstrators react to the Roe v. Wade decision outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
NBA

NBA, WNBA Commissioners Release Joint Statement on Roe v. Wade

Adam Silver and Cathy Engelbert issued comments in response to Friday’s shocking Supreme Court ruling.

By Jelani Scott
Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today (June 24, 2022)
Media

ESPN’s Malika Andrews Comments on SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

The 27-year-old anchor shared her thoughts on Friday’s shocking news.

By Jelani Scott