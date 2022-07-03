The Lightning announced Sunday they traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.

McDonagh is in the middle of a seven-year, $47 million contract he signed with Tampa Bay in 2019. The Lightning originally acquired McDonagh from the Rangers via trade in 2018, and the defenseman was crucial in the team’s two Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.

At 33 years-old, McDonagh is not what he used to be with the Rangers, but he is still a solid player on the blue line. He is coming off a season where he was named an All-star, totaling four goals and 22 assists in 71 games.

However, Tampa Bay’s cap issues forced them to make the difficult decision and trade McDonagh despite how much success he’s had with the organization.

In Myers, Tampa Bay gets a younger defenseman entering his fifth season in the league and last year of his contract. Additionally, Mismash is a 23-year old prospect who has yet to appear in an NHL game.

