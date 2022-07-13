Skip to main content
Johnny Gaudreau to Sign Seven-Year Deal With Blue Jackets, per Report

Former Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has reportedly agreed to a seven-year deal with the Blue Jackets. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the contract is worth $9.8 million per year.

Gaudreau, originally a Flames fourth-round draft pick in 2011, spent nine seasons in Calgary, totaling over 20 goals five times. Last season was a career year for Gaudreau, who scored a career-high 40 goals and 115 points while playing in every game for the Pacific Division champions.

Late Tuesday night, Flames general manager Brad Treliving revealed the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal, leading to Gaudreau hitting the open market.

“This was not a situation where there wasn’t enough money in the deal,” Treliving said, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshinski.

Many people within the NHL believed that Gaudreau wanted to return to play closer to where he grew up in southern New Jersey. The Flyers, however, did not have enough cap space to sign him, and Gaudreau appeared to choose Columbus over the Devils and Islanders.

“We did everything possible to keep John here. It’s my strong belief that this is a family decision, and I respect that fully,” Treliving added.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, Calgary’s final offer to Gaudreau was at eight years and around $84 million total.

Columbus adds Gaudreau to a team that missed the playoffs last year with just 81 points. Gaudreau instantly becomes the team’s best offensive player, as his 115 points from last year are more than double the Blue Jackets’ team leader in the category, Jakub Voracek at 62.

