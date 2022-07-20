Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk has informed the team that he doesn’t intend to sign a long-term contract to remain in Calgary, according to a report from The Athletic.

The news means that the 24-year-old All-Star, who is a restricted free agent, is likely to be traded this offseason.

Tkachuk recorded 42 goals and 62 assists last season for a team-leading 104 points. Calgary (50-21-11) won the Pacific Division title with 111 points but lost in the second round of the playoffs to provincial rival Edmonton in five games. Tkachuk earned $9 million in base salary last season, and a long-term pact will likely cost a suitor somewhere in that same neighborhood in average annual value.

The Blues, Golden Knights, Panthers, Predators and Stars rank among Tkachuk’s preferred trade destinations, according to The Athletic.

Calgary recently filed for arbitration with Tkachuk, with a hearing expected in the coming weeks. If the parties go through with the arbitration process, it would result in a one-year contract.

Tkachuk was selected with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft the Flames.

