NHL

Bobby Ryan Shares Message for Fans After Public Intoxication Charge

Former Red Wings forward Bobby Ryan, who has struggled with alcoholism in the past, relapsed Monday and was arrested at Nashville International Airport and charged with public intoxication.

According to a police report obtained by Scoop Nashville, Ryan was wearing a “long sleeve white shirt, grey hat and rolling suitcase” when he was seen on closed-circuit TV stealing items from a store at the B12 gate of the airport. After Ryan left the stolen items as airport police were notified, he entered Little Harpeth Brewing and ordered a drink, when authorities identified him.

Police said the 35-year-old was not compliant with officers, spoke with a “slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage,” per the report. Police then arrested Ryan, who was “unaware of his location, the day or time and posed a danger to himself,” the report said.

After Ryan was held in jail for eight hours, the police released him and dropped all charges against him. On Wednesday, Ryan tweeted that he plans to do better going forward.

“I’ve had so many incredible messages today,” Ryan tweeted. “Thank you for all of them. Today is day 1 (again). Mostly embarrassed, but I shouldn’t be. Today I’m waking up and choosing better.”

Ryan did not play in the 2021–22 NHL season. He chose not to play in November ’19 while part of the Senators, opting to enter the NHL and NHL players association assistance program to work on his alcohol issues. He returned in February ’20 in a game against the Predators where he scored a hat trick. Then in September he was presented the Master Trophy, given to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

By the end of September 2020, Ryan was released on waivers and became a free agent. Ryan, who signed with the Red Wings in October 2020, appeared in 33 games in the ’20–21 campaign. However, by the end of the team's preseason, Detroit had released him.

Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings

