Alex Ovechkin Makes NHL History With Record-Breaking Goal for Capitals

Alex Ovechkin added another outstanding feat to his future Hall of Fame hockey career.

Ovechkin notched his 787th goal with the Capitals against the Coyotes on Saturday, setting a NHL record for the most goals scored with one franchise and surpassing Hall of Famer Gordie Howe’s career total with the Red Wings.

The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner (most valuable player) notched the record-setting goal in the second period on a power play with assists from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin’s goal to break Howe’s record comes two days after he tied the Hall of Famer’s mark in recording his sixth goal of the season in the Capitals’ 3-1 loss to Detroit.

Howe’s 786 goals came in 1,687 games with the Detroit from 1946 to ’71. Ovechkin is just 14 goals away from breaking Howe’s other record as second place as the all-time goals scorer. The great Wayne Gretzyky leads that category with 894 goals.

Ovechkin, who signed a five-year, $47 million extension with Washington in July 2021, has spent 18 seasons with the Capitals. He has won nine-scoring titles and received the 2018 Conn Smythe trophy (MVP of the NHL playoffs) in helping Washington secure its first Stanley Cup title. He also leads the organization in goals, games played and points.