The Penguins announced Wednesday that Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after the 35-year-old suffered his second stroke.

General manager Ron Hextall said the defenseman reported symptoms on Monday to the training staff and “was immediately taken to the hospital for testing.” He continued, “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Letang suffered his first stroke in 2014, and he missed more than two months as a result. According to the Penguins, it was discovered through testing back then that there was “a very small hole in the wall of his heart,” which he was born with. This closes on its own in most cases.

Over the last eight years since his first stroke, Letang made 69 playoff appearances and competed in 543 regular-season matchups. During this season alone, he leads the team for playing time and has tallied one goal and 11 assists.

Per Pittsburgh, this stroke is not considered to be “career threatening” at this time. Additionally, he “is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week.”

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right,” the 35-year-old said. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”