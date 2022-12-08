Tage Thompson enjoyed the game of a lifetime Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Sabres winger scored five goals in a 9-4 win over the Blue Jackets. It’s the 60th time in NHL history that a player has scored at least five goals in a game. The feat has been accomplished only five times this century.

Thompson scored four goals in the first period alone. He also added an assist to record his second six-point game of the season. He entered the game with 16 goals in 25 games this season.

The NHL record for goals in a single game is seven, by Joe Malone of the Quebec Bulldogs on Jan. 31, 1920, against the Toronto St. Patricks. Seven players have scored six goals in an NHL game—most recently Maple Leafs center Darryl Sittler on Feb. 7, 1976, against the Bruins.

Before Thompson, Sharks winger Timo Meier was the most recent player to score five goals in an NHL game. He scored five times against the Kings on Jan. 17, 2022.

The other four players to score five goals in a game this century are Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (March 5, 2020 vs. Capitals), Jets winger Patrik Laine (Nov. 24, 2018 vs. Blues), Red Wings winger Johan Franzen (Feb. 2, 2011 vs. Senators) and Wild winger Marian Gaborik (Dec. 20, 2007 vs. Rangers).